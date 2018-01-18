Lady Elks get a big win at DSU Classic in Madison

By Shelly Finzen

After two losses ear­lier in the week, the Lady Elks turned the tide, with a vengeance. In the DSU Classic played in Madison, South Dakota, the Lady Elks defeated the Center­ville Tornadoes, 74-43, on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Samantha Schindler and Callie Otkin led the team in scoring, each scoring an impressive 25 points….

