Lady Elks get a big win at DSU Classic in Madison
January 18, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
After two losses earlier in the week, the Lady Elks turned the tide, with a vengeance. In the DSU Classic played in Madison, South Dakota, the Lady Elks defeated the Centerville Tornadoes, 74-43, on Saturday, Jan. 13.
Samantha Schindler and Callie Otkin led the team in scoring, each scoring an impressive 25 points….
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off