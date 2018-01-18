Lady Elks get a big win at DSU Classic in Madison

January 18, 2018

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

After two losses ear­lier in the week, the Lady Elks turned the tide, with a vengeance. In the DSU Classic played in Madison, South Dakota, the Lady Elks defeated the Center­ville Tornadoes, 74-43, on Saturday, Jan. 13.
Samantha Schindler and Callie Otkin led the team in scoring, each scoring an impressive 25 points….

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off