Lady Elks host DVC Championship, place second



Samantha Schindler put up a shot during the second game of the DVC Championship. The Lady Elks placed second in the tournament.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks hosted the Dakota Valley Confer­ence (DVC) Championship games this past week with the final games played on Saturday, Jan. 20. The la­dies played well, fought hard, and finished second in the tournament.

The Lady Elks faced the Estelline Redmen for their first game, Jan. 16, defeating them with a fi­nal score of 48-33…

