Lady Elks host DVC Championship, place second
January 25, 2018
Samantha Schindler put up a shot during the second game of the DVC Championship. The Lady Elks placed second in the tournament.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks hosted the Dakota Valley Conference (DVC) Championship games this past week with the final games played on Saturday, Jan. 20. The ladies played well, fought hard, and finished second in the tournament.
The Lady Elks faced the Estelline Redmen for their first game, Jan. 16, defeating them with a final score of 48-33…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.