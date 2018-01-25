Lake Benton Chamber Kickoff
January 25, 2018
Lisa Willert of Lake Benton Realty accepted the First Dollar Award from Chamber of Commerce Chair Dan Kuss.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce held their annual Kickoff event on Saturday, Jan. 20 at The Country House. Chamber Chair Dan Kuss hosted and emceed the event, opening with a welcome at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Rich Riley was invited to pray over the meal and an appetizer buffet was served.
Following the meal, Kuss offered thanks to all community members who volunteer and support the community throughout the year. He specifically thanked two former community members, Gary Williams and Carl Burk, both of whom passed away during 2017…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.