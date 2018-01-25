Lake Benton Chamber Kickoff



Lisa Willert of Lake Benton Realty accepted the First Dollar Award from Chamber of Commerce Chair Dan Kuss.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Cham­ber of Commerce held their annual Kickoff event on Saturday, Jan. 20 at The Country House. Chamber Chair Dan Kuss hosted and emceed the event, open­ing with a welcome at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Rich Riley was invited to pray over the meal and an appetizer buf­fet was served.

Following the meal, Kuss offered thanks to all community members who volunteer and support the community throughout the year. He specifically thanked two former com­munity members, Gary Williams and Carl Burk, both of whom passed away during 2017…

