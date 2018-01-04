Lake Benton Realty is ready to serve the area



Lisa Willert began Lake Benton Realty late last year.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton community has seen some changes with the retirement of Mike Carpenter. Carpenter Auction and Realty has since closed its doors, potentially leaving Lake Benton without a local realtor. Fortunately, Lisa Willert has stepped up to the plate, establishing Lake Benton Realty. Recently, the Journal spoke to Willert about her new venture.

While Mike Carpenter left big shoes to fill, Willert will be able to serve Lake Benton similarly. She currently has a Minnesota Real Estate Broker License, a Minnesota property/casualty and life/health insurance license, and she just received her Minnesota mortgage lending number. Willert can assist home buyers and community members with all their real estate needs…

