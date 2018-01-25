Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club named Community Group of the Year
January 25, 2018
The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club received the 2017 Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce Organization of the Year award.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
At the Chamber Kickoff event on Saturday, Jan. 20, the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club was named the 2017 Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce Community Group of the Year. Several members of the club were on hand to accept the award.
The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club is comprised of many individuals who work together as a team to care for the wildlife areas around Lake Benton…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off