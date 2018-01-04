Louis Brouwer

July 21, 1925 – Dec. 24, 2017

Funeral services for Louis “Lou” Brouwer, age 92 of Pipestone, formerly of Tyler, will be Friday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Hol­land. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 4, 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home – Utoft Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in DanebodCemetery in Ty­ler.

He died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at the Avera Be­havioral Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Peter Louis “Lou” Brou­wer was born to Arie and Gertie (Brands) Brouwer on July 21, 1925 near Larchwood, Iowa. He mar­ried Esther DeWilde on Nov. 27, 1947 at her par­ents’ home in Tyler. Esther passed on June 15, 2004. He married Alvina Vander Sluis on Dec. 14, 2007 at Alvina’s home near Hol­land.

Lou is survived by his wife Alvina; children Lor­na (Arlin) Bylsma of Or­ange City, Iowa, Rev. Dr. Lynnette Brouwer of Pay­son, Arizona, Dennis (Re­becca) Brouwer of Purcell­ville, Virginia, and Estelle (Gary DeCramer) Brou­wer of Mendota Heights; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Jasper Brouwer of Demotte, Indiana and Bert (Bernice) Brouwer of Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his wife Esther; his parents; brother- and sister-in-law Floyd and Edna DeWilde; brothers Gerrit, Edward, Arie and Merle; sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Harris Dethmers; and son-in-law Gary DeCramer.