Louis Brouwer
July 21, 1925 – Dec. 24, 2017
Funeral services for Louis “Lou” Brouwer, age 92 of Pipestone, formerly of Tyler, will be Friday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Holland. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 4, 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home – Utoft Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in DanebodCemetery in Tyler.
He died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at the Avera Behavioral Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler.
Peter Louis “Lou” Brouwer was born to Arie and Gertie (Brands) Brouwer on July 21, 1925 near Larchwood, Iowa. He married Esther DeWilde on Nov. 27, 1947 at her parents’ home in Tyler. Esther passed on June 15, 2004. He married Alvina Vander Sluis on Dec. 14, 2007 at Alvina’s home near Holland.
Lou is survived by his wife Alvina; children Lorna (Arlin) Bylsma of Orange City, Iowa, Rev. Dr. Lynnette Brouwer of Payson, Arizona, Dennis (Rebecca) Brouwer of Purcellville, Virginia, and Estelle (Gary DeCramer) Brouwer of Mendota Heights; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Jasper Brouwer of Demotte, Indiana and Bert (Bernice) Brouwer of Edgerton.
He was preceded in death by his wife Esther; his parents; brother- and sister-in-law Floyd and Edna DeWilde; brothers Gerrit, Edward, Arie and Merle; sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Harris Dethmers; and son-in-law Gary DeCramer.