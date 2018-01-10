Mayoral and council appointments announced at first council meeting
January 10, 2018
Karen Lichtsinn represented the Lake Benton Historical Society at the Jan 2. City Council meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, as Monday, Jan. 1 was a federal holiday. All trustees were present for the first meeting of the year. During this meeting, Mayoral and Council appointments were announced. The appointments are as follows.
Mayoral Appointments: Mark Dunn was appointed to the Street Commission, the Weeds Committee, the Fire Department Liaison, and the Fire Relief Association;…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off