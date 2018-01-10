Police Chief Sievert requests a second part-time officer

By Shelly Finzen

During the Jan. 2 City Council meeting, Police Chief Tony Sievert sub­mitted the following po­lice report.

Sievert respectfully asked the council to ap­prove hiring an addi­tional part-time officer to assist in building the LBPD roster of compe­tent personnel for the police department. “Our part-time officers are great assets to the com­munity,” Sievert stated.

