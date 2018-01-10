Police Chief Sievert requests a second part-time officer
January 10, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
During the Jan. 2 City Council meeting, Police Chief Tony Sievert submitted the following police report.
Sievert respectfully asked the council to approve hiring an additional part-time officer to assist in building the LBPD roster of competent personnel for the police department. “Our part-time officers are great assets to the community,” Sievert stated.
