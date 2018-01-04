Aug. 9, 1950 – Dec. 27, 2017

Memorial services for Robert Andersen, age 67 of Brookings, South Dako­ta, formerly of Tyler, were Tuesday, Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 1, 3-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m., all at Danebod Lutheran Church. There will be a private interment at a later date.

He died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at his Brookings home.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler.

Robert James Andersen was born Aug. 9, 1950 to Viggo and Cecilia (Kelley) Andersen in Tyler. He grew up on the farm near Ty­ler and was baptized and confirmed at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. Bob’s father died when he was 14. Bob be­gan farming at a young age to care for his mother. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1968 and attend­ed vo-tech in Jackson. Bob was united in marriage to Patty Larsen on June 28, 1980 at St. Dionysius Cath­olic Church in Tyler. Their union was blessed with four children—Krista, Keith, Wendy and Kevin— and 37 years of life togeth­er. They made their home and raised their family on their farm near Tyler. Bob loved his life of farming, especially working with cattle. He retired in the fall of 2016. In July 2017 the couple moved to Brook­ings, South Dakota. Bob struggled with depres­sion and anxiety the last few years. He remained positive and did his best to work through it. He died at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the age of 67.

Bob was a member of Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler, and active on the Folk School Commit­tee and Danebod Village Board, property proj­ects, and ushering. In the community he served on the board of Community Wind North, and for many years on the Tyler Lumber Company Board. He was a member of the Tyler Li­ons. He loved theater and had performed at the Lake Benton Opera House and was a supporter of South Dakota State University Theater. He also loved sports, both professional and youth, occasionally coaching youth sports. He liked playing Yahtzee with Krista, reading, history, conversations with people, and dessert at mealtime. Bob was always helping others. Taking care of his family was important to him and he enjoyed his time spent with them. Bob had a very kind heart. He was deeply loved by all who knew him well and will be dearly missed.

Bob is lovingly remem­bered by his wife Patty of Brookings, South Dakota; his children—Krista An­dersen of Madelia, Keith Andersen of Brookings, South Dakota, Wendy Andersen (fiancé Kyle Mamer) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Kevin (Samantha Nalley) Ander­sen of Brookings, South Dakota; a grandson, Mad­dox Andersen; his sisters, Mary (David) Kult of Little Falls and Kathleen (Jerry) Brastad of Burnsville; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Viggo and Cecilia.

Blessed be his memory.