School board officers elected at January board meeting



At the January School Board meeting, Steve Bennett presented quotes for replacement of several of the school’s roofs.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17. The meeting began with the election of offi­cers for 2018. The School Board Officers are as fol­lows: Chair Tony Schwing, Co-chair Steven Hurd, Clerk Roger Rudebusch, Treasurer Janell DeVries.

During discussion of the claims against the school, it was announced that the playground equipment was paid for at a cost of $28,502.03. This total does not include the installation costs and donations to help offset cost. The totals are still being accepted.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.