Senior Dining program attendance needs to increase



Rosanne Lasnetski spoke to Senior Dining guests last Tuesday, Jan. 9 about the Dementia Friends program.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton’s Senior Dining program will see some major changes in the near future, and those changes are not positive. During the month of February, the Senior Dining program will serve hot meals only on Thursdays. Hopefully, the reduction in hot meal days is temporary, but, unless interest in the program increases, the reduction could become permanent.

According to a recent announcement from Karen Lichtsinn, Senior Dining volunteer and Chamber of Commerce Coordinator, the Lake Benton Senior Dining program will be cut from five hot meals a week to one meal a week, only on Thursdays. The Meals on Wheels program will continue to be a daily delivery; however, the meals will be delivered from Tracy to the Community Center only on Thursdays…

