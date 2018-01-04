Tips to keep animals safe in the cold Minnesota winters



Outdoor pets need a shelter to protect them from the cold Minnesota winds and extra calories to fight the negative temperatures.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Minnesota winters can be tough on everyone, es­pecially our furry friends. Keeping pets healthy and safe is already a big un­dertaking, but adding ex­tremely cold temperatures to the mix adds a new chal­lenge to the task. Here are some tips for keeping your pets healthy, warm, and safe this winter.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cru­elty to Animals (ASPCA) suggests that indoor-pet owners keep their homes humidified to prevent itchy, dry skin. Their tip is probably just as beneficial for the pet owner, as well…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.