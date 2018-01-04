Tips to keep animals safe in the cold Minnesota winters
Outdoor pets need a shelter to protect them from the cold Minnesota winds and extra calories to fight the negative temperatures.
Minnesota winters can be tough on everyone, especially our furry friends. Keeping pets healthy and safe is already a big undertaking, but adding extremely cold temperatures to the mix adds a new challenge to the task. Here are some tips for keeping your pets healthy, warm, and safe this winter.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) suggests that indoor-pet owners keep their homes humidified to prevent itchy, dry skin. Their tip is probably just as beneficial for the pet owner, as well…
