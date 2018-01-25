Vestas Wind Systems opened a new office in Lake Benton



Vestas Wind Systems, the largest turbine manufacturer and service provider in the world, recently opened an office in Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

The building formerly hous­ing Carpenter Auction and Re­alty has been filled again. This time, however, the walls will not ring with the sounds of auction calls; they now house a differ­ent type of business entirely —a wind turbine service and repair office. Vestas Wind Systems has recently moved a branch operations and management of­fice into the space.

Vestas is a wind turbine manufacturing and ser­vice company. According to David Magyar, a Vestas employee and wind farm manager, the Lake Benton office is the second in the immediate area. ­

