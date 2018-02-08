BTFT to host a membership drive hangout this Saturday



The BTFT club will host a membership hangout this Saturday. Pictured are three of the original members, Arthur Finzen, Alexis Christensen and Anika Finzen.

By Shelly Finzen

The By the Teens, For the Teens (BTFT) library club would like to invite all students in sixth grade or above to an afternoon of games and fun. Join them on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Lake Benton Public Li­brary beginning at 2 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The group will provide a meal and snacks for those who are interested in learning more about the club. Ac­tivities of the afternoon will begin with a short meeting, to give prospec­tive members a chance to learn more about the club, followed by board games and video games.

