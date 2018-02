The SMSU Chemistry Club gave a chemistry show at Lake Benton Elementary School. The members of the club who presented, pictured left to right in front, are Micki Williams, Paige Hendrickson and Tori Henry; in back are Bridget Du-Brey, Spencer Erickson, Ryan Riebel, Easton Popma and Dr. Noelle Beyer.

For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.