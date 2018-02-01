City council completes walk-through of Center Post building
February 1, 2018
The City Council and EDA completed a walk-through of the Center Post building Monday night.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council and the Lake Benton Economic Development Association (EDA) met Monday, Jan. 29, for special meetings. The only item on the agenda of the city council meeting was to complete a walk-through of the Center Post building.
Of the council members, only Daryl Schlapkohl was absent from the walk-through. Members of the EDA who were present included Chair Karen Lichtsinn, Vince Robinson, Brooks Bennett, and Tony Schwing.
