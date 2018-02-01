City council completes walk-through of Center Post building



The City Council and EDA completed a walk-through of the Center Post building Monday night.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Council and the Lake Ben­ton Economic Develop­ment Association (EDA) met Monday, Jan. 29, for special meetings. The only item on the agenda of the city council meeting was to complete a walk-through of the Center Post building.

Of the council mem­bers, only Daryl Schlap­kohl was absent from the walk-through. Members of the EDA who were pres­ent included Chair Karen Lichtsinn, Vince Robinson, Brooks Bennett, and Tony Schwing.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.