City will replace John Deere tractor and is accepting bids on equipment



Teresa Schreurs spoke to the council about the final steps needed to complete the application for the Small Cities Grant.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening. During the meeting, Maintenance Supervi­sor Todd Draper presented the Public Works Report. Draper reported that the city intends to replace the John Deere trac­tor and all attachments. He has requested bids from two area implement dealers. As part of the bids, both dealers will offer a trade-in option. However, ac­cording to Draper, the city may choose not to accept the trade-in value and instead sell the equip­ment privately. Draper has ad­vertised for bids through both the local paper and through the Facebook Marketplace. The city is accepting sealed bids for the equipment, which are due at the city office by noon on Feb. 20.

