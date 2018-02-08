City will replace John Deere tractor and is accepting bids on equipment
Teresa Schreurs spoke to the council about the final steps needed to complete the application for the Small Cities Grant.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening. During the meeting, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper presented the Public Works Report. Draper reported that the city intends to replace the John Deere tractor and all attachments. He has requested bids from two area implement dealers. As part of the bids, both dealers will offer a trade-in option. However, according to Draper, the city may choose not to accept the trade-in value and instead sell the equipment privately. Draper has advertised for bids through both the local paper and through the Facebook Marketplace. The city is accepting sealed bids for the equipment, which are due at the city office by noon on Feb. 20.
