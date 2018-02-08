Aug. 28, 1931 – Feb. 3, 2018

Memorial services for Darrel Denney, age 86 of Tyler, are Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. at First Eng­lish Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Danebod Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler. He died Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Pip­estone County Medical Center in Pipestone.

Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condo­lences at www.hartquist­funeral.com.

Darrel I. Denney was born Aug. 28, 1931 to Ralph and Vivian (Ram­sey) Denney on a farm in PetersburgTownship, Jackson County. On Dec. 17, 1950 Darrel married Beverly Musegades at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alpha. He entered the U.S. Army in January 1951 and was honorably discharged in September 1953.

Darrel is survived by his wife Beverly; his chil­dren— Terry (Debra) Den­ney of Ridgecrest, Califor­nia, Lori (Mike) Stewart of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Scott (Rhonda) Denney of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Todd (Nicole) Denney of Forsyth, Illinois; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; step-siblings Burnell (Glennis) Bacon of Tucson, Arizona and Ione Grouwe of Mid­land, Texas; and many oth­er relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Viv­ian Denney, stepmother Ethel Denney, and sister and brother-in-law Ardyth and Marvin Ford.