Dennis Warner and The D’s performed in Lake Benton

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Public Li­brary in a partnership with the Plum Creek Library System host­ed Dennis Warner and The D’s in a delightful concert that was free to the public. The concert, held at the historical Lake Benton Op­era House, was funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

Warner and his band per­formed covers such as “I’m My Own Grandpa,” and his own works, such as “The Fish Story.”

