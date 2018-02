By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks faced the Deuel Car­dinals in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The Cardinals came out on top, defeating the Elks 45-33.

None of the Elk players broke double digits in scor­ing. Grant DeRutyer put up two 2-point field goals, a 3-point shot, and two free throws…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.