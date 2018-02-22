Aug. 3, 1935 – Feb. 16, 2018

Memorial service for Dona Hanson, age 82 of Tyler, was Tuesday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation was one hour prior, 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Danebod Luther­an Cemetery in Tyler.

She died Friday, Feb. 16 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Arrangements were with the Hartquist Fu­neral Home–Utoft Johan­sen Chapel in Tyler. Please visit www.hartquistfuner­al.com to sign an online registry and read the full obituary.

Dona Jean Hanson was born Aug. 3, 1935 to Don­ald and Bertha (Clausen) Tripp in Howard, South Dakota. On Aug. 18, 1956 Dona married Lyle Han­son at BethanyLutheranChurch. Dona worked as a registered nurse at SiouxValleyHospital in Sioux Falls, and Madison, South Dakota, Morris and Tyler.

Dona is lovingly remem­bered by her husband Lyle; her children—Doug (Sheryl) of Buffalo, Wyo­ming, Lisa (Steve) Stein­house of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Cheryl (Todd) Neuberger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; eight grand­children and 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Tripp and sister Mary Johnson.