Dona Hanson
Aug. 3, 1935 – Feb. 16, 2018
Memorial service for Dona Hanson, age 82 of Tyler, was Tuesday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation was one hour prior, 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Danebod Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler.
She died Friday, Feb. 16 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Arrangements were with the Hartquist Funeral Home–Utoft Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign an online registry and read the full obituary.
Dona Jean Hanson was born Aug. 3, 1935 to Donald and Bertha (Clausen) Tripp in Howard, South Dakota. On Aug. 18, 1956 Dona married Lyle Hanson at BethanyLutheranChurch. Dona worked as a registered nurse at SiouxValleyHospital in Sioux Falls, and Madison, South Dakota, Morris and Tyler.
Dona is lovingly remembered by her husband Lyle; her children—Doug (Sheryl) of Buffalo, Wyoming, Lisa (Steve) Steinhouse of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Cheryl (Todd) Neuberger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Tripp and sister Mary Johnson.