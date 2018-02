Elementary boys basketball champs

Lake Benton third and fourth graders won the Canby tournament on Feb. 3. They played Murray County Central, Deuel and Minneota-Lincoln HI. They won all three games. Pictured left to right in front are Xavier Heath, Braxton Hicks, Payton Sik, Jaiden Martinez, Aaron VanDeWalle, and Elijah Martinez. In back are Coach Jon Olson, Lane Schindler, Joseph Nibbe, Myles Poindex┬Čter, Owen Petersen, Xander Glynn, Carson Nordmeyer, David Nordmeyer and Coach Luke Nibbe.

