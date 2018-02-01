Elks lasso the Centerville Tornadoes at DSU Classic
February 1, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
At the DSU Classic played in Madison, South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 27, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks added another victory to their record. The Elks defeated the Centerville Tornadoes, 64-28.
Grant DeRuyter and Matthew Nibbe both scored in the double digits with DeRuyter putting 20 points on the board and Nibbe giving 15 points…
