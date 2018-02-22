Elks stampede the Mustangs in the final game of the season
February 22, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks travelled to Summit, South Dakota last Saturday, Feb. 17 to meet the Waubay Summit Mustangs. They came home victorious, defeating the Mustangs 47-35.
Taryn Krog topped the team in scoring, putting 13 points on the scoreboard. He made six 2-point baskets and a free throw…
