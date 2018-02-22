Elks stampede the Mustangs in the final game of the season

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks travelled to Summit, South Dakota last Saturday, Feb. 17 to meet the Waubay Summit Mustangs. They came home victorious, defeating the Mustangs 47-35.

Taryn Krog topped the team in scoring, putting 13 points on the scoreboard. He made six 2-point baskets and a free throw…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.