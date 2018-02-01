Elks stampede the Redmen



Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 20 Bryson Sik puts up a 3-point shot to add to the final score of the game against Estelline on Thursday evening at Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks improved their record last Thursday by defeating the Estelline Redmen, 68-32, at home. The new Elk record stood at 5-9 at the end of the game.

Blaine Hefti and Grant DeRuyter led the Elks to victory by scoring 12 points each.

The older Just for Kix dancers performed at half-time of the Elks’ varsity basketball game in Lake Benton. The younger dance group performed at half-time of the JV game.