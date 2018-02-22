Eveline Koehne

Nov. 16, 1916 – Feb. 19, 2018

Funeral service for Eve­line Koehne will be Friday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation is Friday before the service, 1-2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery, Lake Benton. Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel, is entrusted with arrangements.

Eveline M. (Hoberg) Koehne was born Nov. 16, 1916 in Dagmar, Montana, the daughter of Peter and Rosa (Schultz) Hoberg. She was baptized in the Meth­odist faith. When she was three years old, the family moved to Minnesota. The family farmed northwest of Lake Benton and she attended rural School Dis­trict No. 53. When she was about eight years old she helped an ailing grand­parent near New Ulm. She then went to high school in Lake Benton and many years later, after raising four children and going to their graduations, she re­turned to school to achieve her G.E.D.

Eveline was a hard worker, as one of the old­est Hoberg family of 11 children. She worked in the field with the horses, cooked in the kitchen, and helped raise the younger children. All these lessons equipped her for her own adult life. While everyday life was hard, Eveline also spoke of the laughter, mu­sic and the warm times she had with her family. They were constantly playing jokes on each other, and the rug would be rolled up when her father brought out his fiddle and a broth­er his harmonica. Those times, too, were good ex­amples for the years to come.

Eveline was united in marriage to Ben Koehne on Sept. 28, 1935 in Brook­ings, South Dakota. Eve­line was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton by Rev. Paul Spaude in July 1936. She and Ben farmed the Koeh­ne home farm southeast of Lake Benton in Fountain Prairie Township. She was immediately immersed in family farm life. Eveline always had a huge garden, canned and froze food that was delicious and often had extra feet around the table. Relatives loved to visit at the Koehne’s, for Eveline was a great host­ess. She raised chickens for the eggs and roost­ers for eating and could serve a full meal without a thought.

During this time, four children were born— Marlyn, Allen, Gayle and JaNeil. These were the De­pression years and Eveline found ways to show them love and concern. Fam­ily games, puzzles, making pizza and popcorn were all memories of a family growing together. And as these children grew and married, she welcomed each grandchild with love, and made each one feel important. Over the years, Eveline often wrote poetry and articles about her fam­ily and what life was like when she was growing up. She also wrote about each of her grandchildren, and these written memories are now a treasure to her family members.

Ben and Eveline farmed together for 59 years and in 1997 they moved to Lake Benton, where they resided at Hole-in-the- Mountain Apartments, where work began to slow down for Eveline. Ben became ill in September 2001, and died on Oct. 13, 2001. Eveline moved to the Good Samaritan Com­munities of Pipestone in the fall of 2007. She died there on Monday, Feb. 19 at the age of 101 years, three months, and three days.

Eveline was an active member of St. John’s Lu­theran Church and served on the Altar Guild and in the Dorcas Society. She was a member of the Neighborly Neighbor’s Club and the Grandmother’s Club. She enjoyed her family, loved to sew, wrote poetry and stories, and was so helpful to all around her. Eveline also truly loved spending time at events and with staff at the Good Samari­tan Community. She was a true caregiver and a faith­ful servant of God. We all have been rewarded for having known and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ben; a son, Allen Koehne; a grandson, Tra­vis; and her siblings, Den­nis, Erma, Juanita, Mildred, Jorgen, Lester, Earl, Darrel and Nina.

She is survived by her children Marlyn and Joyce Koehne of Langdon, North Dakota, Gayle and Pete VanVooren of Minneota, and JaNeil Peschon of Pip­estone; her sister LaDon­na; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grand­children; and many nieces and nephews.