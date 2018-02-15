Free antique appraisal opportunities hosted by Lincoln County Libraries
Mark Moran will be traveling through the Plum Creek area for 19 Antique Appraisal events. Local libraries are seeking people to preregister antiques for a free appraisal at one of 19 events across the Plum Creek Library System.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Have you ever wondered what the vase passed down from great-great-grandma is worth? How about that unique tea set you bought at an auction for a dollar or those old gas station signs you found in Dad’s garage? The Plum Creek Library System is offering you the chance to have your antiques and rare finds appraised for free.
Thanks to a grant from Minnesota’s Arts and Heritage Fund, also known as a Legacy Grant, Mark Moran will travel through the Plum Creek region libraries for a total of 11 appraisal events during the month of March. Hendricks, Lake Benton and Tyler are all on his list of stops.
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.