Hobart Redenius

Oct. 27, 1958 – Jan. 29, 2018

Hobart “Bart” Redenius, age 59 of Elkton, South Dakota, died Monday, Jan. 29 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Private family services are planned. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel. On-line registry may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Hobart “Bart” Lee Re­denius was born Oct. 27, 1958 to Ralph and Charyl (Lias) Redenius in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bart graduated from Lake Ben­ton High School in 1977.He was united in marriage to Glenda Stein on Dec. 29, 1979 in Elkton, South Da­kota. In 1997 they moved to Pipestone, where he worked at Greg’s Welding, retiring in 2011 following a stroke. Bart entered Ave­ra Sunrise Manor Nursing Home on Dec. 14, 2017.

Bart is survived by his wife Glenda of Elkton, South Dakota; sons Cheyne (Tara) Even and their son Michael of Las Vegas, Ne­vada, and Emery (Nicole) Redenius and their daugh­ter Alexis of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his father Ralph Redenius of Sioux Falls; his mother Charyl Wittfoth of Sioux Falls; five brothers, two sisters, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Redenius.