JV boys sink the Divers
February 15, 2018
Seniors Brayden Nielsen, left, and Blaine Hefti were honored by the team at Monday night’s game against Lake Preston. This was the last home game of the season.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks took on the Lake Preston Divers Monday night at home. Seniors Brayden Nielsen and Blaine Hefti were honored by the coach and team before the game, being presented with wall banners and balloons. The Divers defeated the varsity team, 52-48, but the junior varsity sunk their opponents, 57-14.
