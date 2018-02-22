Lady Elks finish the season with a rough week at home



Brooklyn Nielsen moves the ball down the court as the Lady Elks played the Lake Preston Divers on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks hosted the Lake Preston Divers last Tuesday, Feb. 13. The Div­ers defeated the Lady Elks, 57-44. They also hosted the Waubay Summit Mus­tangs on Thursday, Feb. 15 in the last home game of the season. The Mustangs defeated the Lady Elks 57-27.

No Lady Elk players broke double digits in scoring in this game. Callie Otkin and Aubrey Wirth both scored nine points…

