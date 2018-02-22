Lady Elks finish the season with a rough week at home
February 22, 2018
Brooklyn Nielsen moves the ball down the court as the Lady Elks played the Lake Preston Divers on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks hosted the Lake Preston Divers last Tuesday, Feb. 13. The Divers defeated the Lady Elks, 57-44. They also hosted the Waubay Summit Mustangs on Thursday, Feb. 15 in the last home game of the season. The Mustangs defeated the Lady Elks 57-27.
No Lady Elk players broke double digits in scoring in this game. Callie Otkin and Aubrey Wirth both scored nine points…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off