Lady Elk No. 13 Jesse Busselman put up a shot in the first game of the 2018 Border Bash. This non-conference game gives Minnesota and South Dakota teams a chance to play against each other. South Dakota schools in the Bash included Elkton-Lake Benton, Milbank, Deubrook, and Waverly-South Shore. Minnesota teams were Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (TMB), Luverne, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (RTR), and Canby.

