Lady Elks narrowly burn the Blue Dragons 43-42
February 15, 2018
The Lady Elks defeated Dell Rapids Saint Mary on Friday, Feb. 9.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks burned the Garretson Blue Dragons, defeating them 43-42. The home game took place last Tuesday, Feb. 6.
Callie Otkin broke double digits in scoring, putting 19 points on the board with seven 2-point baskets, a 3-point field goal, and two of four free throws.
