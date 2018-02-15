Lady Elks narrowly burn the Blue Dragons 43-42



The Lady Elks defeated Dell Rapids Saint Mary on Friday, Feb. 9.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks burned the Garretson Blue Drag­ons, defeating them 43-42. The home game took place last Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Callie Otkin broke double digits in scoring, putting 19 points on the board with seven 2-point baskets, a 3-point field goal, and two of four free throws.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.