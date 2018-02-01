Lady Elks trample the Estelline Redmen at home



Samantha Schindler was successful in five of nine free throws in the game against Estelline.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks had a suc­cessful basketball career last week, defeating the Estelline Redmen 50-29 at home. This game im­proved the Lady Elks’ re­cord to 8-5.

Callie Otkin led the la­dies in scoring with 23 points from two 2-point field goals, six 3-point baskets, and a free throw…

