Lady Elks trample the Estelline Redmen at home
February 1, 2018
Samantha Schindler was successful in five of nine free throws in the game against Estelline.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks had a successful basketball career last week, defeating the Estelline Redmen 50-29 at home. This game improved the Lady Elks’ record to 8-5.
Callie Otkin led the ladies in scoring with 23 points from two 2-point field goals, six 3-point baskets, and a free throw…
