Lake Benton Fire Department and First Responders give annual reports



Chuck DeBates presented the First Responders’ report at the annual Firemen’s Meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Fire Depart­ment (LBFD) and First Respond­ers team held their annual meet­ing last Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Lake Benton Community Center. The meeting was led by Trustee/Fire Department Liaison Mark Dunn. In a show of support to the departments, the other City Trustees also attended the meet­ing.

Representatives from eight area townships attended the meeting and signed the con­tract between the townships and LBFD for fire control ser­vices…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.