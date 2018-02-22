Lake Benton Fire Department and First Responders give annual reports
February 22, 2018
Chuck DeBates presented the First Responders’ report at the annual Firemen’s Meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Fire Department (LBFD) and First Responders team held their annual meeting last Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Lake Benton Community Center. The meeting was led by Trustee/Fire Department Liaison Mark Dunn. In a show of support to the departments, the other City Trustees also attended the meeting.
Representatives from eight area townships attended the meeting and signed the contract between the townships and LBFD for fire control services…
