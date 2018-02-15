Lake Benton in need of whole treatment for curly leaf pondweed



Lake Benton Lake was the subject of discussion at the most recent Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting.

By Tammy Mathison

During the Feb. 6 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Robert Olsen of the Lincoln County Environmen­tal Office presented the year-end DNR Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) report, then informed the Board of Commissioners of the need to treat Lake Benton for curly leaf pondweed. Olsen said since treating up to 400 acres of the lake would cost between $100,000 and $120,000 and that treating the whole lake would be about $150,000 per year over three years, treatment for the whole lake was the preferred op­tion. The treatment, when done at the proper time, will prevent the plant from reproducing. Ol­sen told the board that the Lake District would need to borrow funds from the county if treat­ment began in 2018, but would not have to borrow any funds if the treatments begin in 2019.

