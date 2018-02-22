Lake Benton recycling station receives a facelift



Mixed recycling can be put into the new bins located behind the Lake Benton Fire Department. This sign shows what items can be placed in the bins.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton rural recycling collection site has received a facelift. The buildings that were formerly used to hold paper and cardboard recycling have been replaced with large multi-purpose covered bins.

With the change in the receptacles comes a change in the way items can be collected and mixed. According to the Lincoln County Recycling Guidelines, recyclable plastics include any color plastic containers marked with the recyclable symbol and the number 1, 2, 3, 5 or 7. Lids should be removed and discarded. Motor oil containers may also be included, but should have the lids left on. Items that should not be recycled include plastics marked with the number 4 or 6; plastic paint cans; containers with metal bands or tops; styrofoam cups, dishes, meat trays, packing material or toys; or containers larger than five quarts.

