LBVE to serve February Lions Breakfast



The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education will receive the proceeds from the February Lions Club Breakfast benefit. The funds are designated to go toward the new playground equipment, which will be installed at School Park in the spring.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lions Club will host their monthly breakfast benefit this Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Center Post. The breakfast was moved back a week due to the Super Bowl football game on Sunday, Feb. 4. This benefit will spon­sor the Lake Benton Volunteers in Education (LBVE) in their work to raise funds for the new playground equipment at School Park.

The LBVE has been actively supporting Lake Benton School since the school transitioned to a preschool through sixth grade elementary school, around 2008. Currently, the group is pri­marily made of mothers of local students…

