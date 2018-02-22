Minneapolis Guitar Quartet performed in Lake Benton Friday



The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet gave a concert at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Chalet last Friday. The concert, sponsored by the Lake Benton Public Library and funded by a Minnesota Arts and Cultural Fund grant, included music from several genres and composers.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Public Library recently hosted the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Chalet. The hour-long concert was free to the public and funded through a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The Quartet includes Joseph Hagedorn, Maja Radovanlija, Ben Kunkel and Wade Oden. They have been performing throughout the United States since the 1980s and have also performed in China, Mexico, Serbia and Montenegro.

