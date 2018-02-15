Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging will be featured at Sr. Dining
The $2 Senior Dining program has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22. The program will feature Jamie Lanners of the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The February $2 Senior Dining meal and program will feature Jamie Lanners of the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging. During the program, Lanners will speak about the different programs the agency can provide for local seniors. The meal has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Lake Benton Community Center. The menu for the meal will be roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce garnish and a pumpkin dessert. Following the program and meal, the St. John’s 500 Club is scheduled to play cards.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off