Saturday’s fourth annual Ice Fishing Tournament was a huge success



Ice houses dotted the lake during the tournament. All ice houses were checked for fish before the tournament began.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The fourth annual Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club was held on Lake Benton Lake Saturday, Jan. 27. Registration began at 6 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. With the ice on the lake around 20 inches thick and beautiful weather for the day, the tournament was a huge success.

There were 518 registered anglers of all ages. Families took the day to enjoy fishing together and participants ranged from the very young to the very experienced. There were 268 fish registered during the tournament, with only two each of walleyes and Northerns registered.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The Houselog men were ready to enjoy a day of family fun on the lake. Pictured are Adam, dad Heath, Benjamin, and Jacob.