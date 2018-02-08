Sievert clarifies definition of criminal activity in January report

February 8, 2018

Police Chief Tony Sievert reported that the Lake Benton Police squad had been involved in a second car versus deer incident.

By Shelly Finzen
During the Feb. 5 regular City Council meeting, Po­lice Chief Tony Sievert pre­sented the January police report. He reported that the police squad car had a second car-versus-deer in­cident. Sievert also report­ed that the special Deer Hunt Committee met with the DNR and the Nature Conservancy. According to Sievert, “there was alot of good discussion about get­ting the program started and seeking out options to help alleviate the (deer problem) in town.”

