Sievert clarifies definition of criminal activity in January report
February 8, 2018
Police Chief Tony Sievert reported that the Lake Benton Police squad had been involved in a second car versus deer incident.
By Shelly Finzen
During the Feb. 5 regular City Council meeting, Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the January police report. He reported that the police squad car had a second car-versus-deer incident. Sievert also reported that the special Deer Hunt Committee met with the DNR and the Nature Conservancy. According to Sievert, “there was alot of good discussion about getting the program started and seeking out options to help alleviate the (deer problem) in town.”
