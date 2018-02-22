Superintendent services next school year by Loy Woelber
The school board approved the Standards Based Grading for English Language Arts for the 2018-19 school year.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13. There was no old business to discuss, so the board turned to discussion of new business. A primary discussion topic was that the City of Lake Benton is selling a utility tractor and attachments by sealed bid. Head Custodian Steve Bennett would like the school to submit a bid for the equipment. While the school’s current equipment is still in good working order, the city’s equipment includes a snow sweeper. “These last few snows, [Steve] could have swept most of the parking lot off,” Board Member Roger Rudebusch pointed out. Heath Houselog pointed out that purchasing a broom for the school’s current tractor would cost more than $700, if it is even available. The board voted to submit a sealed bid for the city’s equipment.
