Superintendent services next school year by Loy Woelber



The school board approved the Standards Based Grading for English Language Arts for the 2018-19 school year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13. There was no old business to discuss, so the board turned to discus­sion of new business. A primary discussion topic was that the City of Lake Benton is selling a utility tractor and attachments by sealed bid. Head Custo­dian Steve Bennett would like the school to submit a bid for the equipment. While the school’s cur­rent equipment is still in good working order, the city’s equipment includes a snow sweeper. “These last few snows, [Steve] could have swept most of the parking lot off,” Board Member Roger Rude­busch pointed out. Heath Houselog pointed out that purchasing a broom for the school’s current trac­tor would cost more than $700, if it is even available. The board voted to submit a sealed bid for the city’s equipment.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.