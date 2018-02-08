Two steps forward, one step back in conference record



Head Coach Trish Van Dyke gives the girls some helpful advice at a recent game. The Lady Elks play three more games before the regional tournament begins.

By Shelly Finzen

In a close game in Flan­dreau, South Dakota, the Lady Elks defeated the Flandreau Indian School Indians 41-39 on Tuesday, Jan 30. This conference game brought the E-LB re­cord to 9-5.

The Lady Elks scoring was led by Callie Otkin at 19 points gained from four 2-point field goals, three 3-point baskets, and two free throws…

The Lady Elks played the Deubrook Dolphins in White, South Dakota on Friday, Feb. 2. The Dol­phins nosed out the Lady Elks, defeating them 68- 40… Sa­mantha Schindler added another nine points to the scoreboard. This loss puts the ladies’ record at 9-6…

On Monday evening, Feb. 5, the Lady Elks faced the Panthers from the Great Plains Lutheran School in Watertown, South Dakota. The ladies defeated the Panthers 57-38.

