Two steps forward, one step back in conference record

In a close game in Flandreau, South Dakota, the Lady Elks defeated the Flandreau Indian School Indians 41-39 on Tuesday, Jan 30. This conference game brought the E-LB record to 9-5.
The Lady Elks scoring was led by Callie Otkin at 19 points gained from four 2-point field goals, three 3-point baskets, and two free throws…
The Lady Elks played the Deubrook Dolphins in White, South Dakota on Friday, Feb. 2. The Dolphins nosed out the Lady Elks, defeating them 68- 40… Samantha Schindler added another nine points to the scoreboard. This loss puts the ladies’ record at 9-6…
On Monday evening, Feb. 5, the Lady Elks faced the Panthers from the Great Plains Lutheran School in Watertown, South Dakota. The ladies defeated the Panthers 57-38.
