Annual Gala draws a large crowd



Lake Benton Elementary School received private donations from several local organizations and businesses at the Gala. The donations are designated for funding the new playground equipment to be installed at School Park.

By Shelly Finzen

The 11th annual Lake Benton Area Foundation Fundraising Gala was held Saturday night with a full house. This year’s Gala was unique in that the event was coordinated in partnership with the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE). The funds raised from the event were split between the Foundation’s En­dowment Fund, used to provide grants to area organizations and community groups, and the LBVE to go toward the costs of install­ing new playground equipment in School Park.

