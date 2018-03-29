Another winter storm brings more snow across region
That isn’t fog blurring the lake’s coastline; it is a rain of icy pellets that fell Monday throughout the day. With temperatures hovering near freezing all day, rain, ice and snow fell before the front moved through.
By Shelly Finzen
They say that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, but March 2018 will most likely be remembered only as a lion. Yet another winter storm hammered southwest Minnesota over the weekend, dropping rain and heavy, wet snow in its wake.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources explained that the storm began “as a low pressure area moved from Kansas on the morning of March 23 to central Illinois by the morning of March 24. There were two main waves of moisture with this system. The second wave of moisture brought heavy snow to southern Minnesota and lasted until the morning hours of March 24.”
With the lake in the background, it appears that Lake Benton and its surrounding area is waiting for spring weather to finally arrive.