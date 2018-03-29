Another winter storm brings more snow across region



That isn’t fog blurring the lake’s coastline; it is a rain of icy pellets that fell Monday throughout the day. With temperatures hovering near freezing all day, rain, ice and snow fell before the front moved through.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

They say that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, but March 2018 will most likely be remembered only as a lion. Yet another winter storm hammered southwest Minnesota over the weekend, drop­ping rain and heavy, wet snow in its wake.

The Minnesota De­partment of Natural Re­sources explained that the storm began “as a low pressure area moved from Kansas on the morn­ing of March 23 to cen­tral Illinois by the morn­ing of March 24. There were two main waves of moisture with this sys­tem. The second wave of moisture brought heavy snow to southern Minne­sota and lasted until the morning hours of March 24.”

With the lake in the background, it appears that Lake Benton and its surrounding area is waiting for spring weather to finally arrive.