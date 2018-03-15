Arnold Garbers

Aug. 7, 1925 – March 5, 2018

Funeral service for Arnold John Garbers, age 92 of Lake Benton, was Saturday, March 10, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton following the service.

He died Monday, March 5 at Perham Health in Perham.

Arnold John Garbers was born Aug. 7, 1925 to Ernst and Elli Garbers at home on their farm near White, South Dakota, which was the old Frank Kippman place. He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Lake Benton by Rev. Heilig. When asked about when he was saved, Arnold’s response was that he went to a meeting, and it influenced him so much that he went off by himself and told God that he wanted to be a Christian. On Jan. 29, 1945 he entered into the United States Army and served in Hawaii during WWII. He was on a ship headed to Hawaii when the Japanese surrendered, so he didn’t actually see combat. He was then assigned as an ambulance driver. He joked through the years that the Japanese knew he was coming, so they gave up. Upon his honorable discharge on Oct. 17, 1946, he attended Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis. On Nov. 13, 1948 he was united in marriage to Esther Schuller. After their marriage they farmed in Hopkins. Their first child, Sherry, was born in Minneapolis in 1951. After this time the family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where a son, John, was born in 1955. Some time later they moved to Columbia Heights. Their son Alan was born in 1961. Arnold also attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis to become a diesel mechanic, which he did until he retired. After their retirement, they moved to Lake Benton and bought the farm which Arnold enjoyed working on. Esther and Millie Terhark were good friends and Esther and Arnold invited Millie to join them on some of their outings. When Esther preceded Arnold in death on April 15, 1997, Arnold realized he enjoyed Millie’s companionship and he proposed to her later that year and the two were married on Dec. 26, 1997. In 2015, Arnold moved up to Perham to Prairie View Assisted Living to be nearer his daughter. On Monday, March 5, he passed away at Perham Health at the age of 92 years, six months, and 28 days.

Arnold was a member of First Baptist Church in Lake Benton. He loved to travel. The family took vacations to California several times. In later years, Arnold and Esther made several trips to Europe sightseeing and visiting family (Germany for Arnold and Norway for Esther). The two also went on a tour to Greece, Rome, and the Holy Land. More recently, he took a trip to Alaska with Millie.

Arnold is lovingly remembered by his wife Millie of Balaton; his children, Sherry Garbers Dwire of Sebeka, and Alan (Dianna) Garbers of Martinsville, Indiana; two siblings, Herbert (Rose) Garbers of Edina and Erna Salmonsen of Hastings; sisters-in-law Linda Hagevold Garbers of Bloomington and Glenda Korver Garbers of Lake Benton; grandchildren Jesse Dwire, Jason Dwire, Terra Dwire Fine, Jeremiah (Tanja) Dwire, Erica (Ben) Pulvermacher, and Dustin Garbers; great-grandchildren Cameron, Emily and Madelyn Ziegler, Lydia, Faith and Elaina Dwire, and Ellery and Ian Fine; and one brother-in-law, John Van Dyke of Slayton. He was preceded in death by his wife Esther; his parents; one infant son, John; three sisters, Viola Hokins, Lydia Van Dyke and Elfreida (infant); two brothers, Erwin and Marvin Garbers.

Memorials are preferred to the non-profit that was started by Arnold’s grandson and his wife. This organization is called the 7:10 Foundation. Donations may be given at the following web address: http://www.710foundation.org/