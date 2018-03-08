Arnold Garbers

Funeral service for Arnold John Garbers, age 92 of Lake Benton, will be Saturday, March 10, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral, 1-2p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton following the service.

He died Monday, March 5 at Perham Health in Perham.

Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

