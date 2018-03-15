Bobcat elementary teams finish their season strong

March 15, 2018

LB Girls 3rd & 4th Grade BB team 2018 001–Photos courtesy of Expressions Portrait Gallery, Pipestone

Above: Lake Benton’s third and fourth grade girls basketball team— from left to right in front are Coco Snow, Malyha Slegers, Rozy Thooft, Shelby Weets, Angie Deutz and Charlie Thooft; in the middle row are Sydney DeVries, Eden Hach, Peyton Kuehl, Aysha Flores Ellefsen, Jenaya Drietz, Alivia Fruechte, Joc­elyn Prosch and Emilea Riley; and in back are coaches Carey Kuehl and Steve Snow.

Below: Lake Benton’s fifth and sixth grade girls basketball team— from lefty to right in front are Zoey Greer, Jocelyn Drietz, Liberty Guza, Jolea Riley, Savannah Snow and Jenae Christensen; in back are Keira Larson, Eden Galdis, Abbie Timm, coaches Margo Snow and Nickel Guza, Tabitha Sanderson, Allyssa Rode and Alyssa Kotsala.

LB Girls 5th and 6th Grade BB team 2018 001

 

LB 3RD & 4TH Grade Boys' BB team 2018 001

Above: Lake Benton’s third and fourth grade boys basketball team— from left to right in front are Payton Sik, Aaron VanDeWalle, Braxton Hess, Xavier Heath, Elijah Martinez and Joseph Nibbe; in back are Myles Poindexter, Carson Nordmeyer, Jaiden Martinez, Owen Petersen, Lane Schindler, David Olson, James Wussow and Xander Glynn.

 
Below: Lake Benton’s fifth and sixth grade boys basketball team— from left to right in front are Riley Nordmeyer, Isaiah Olson, Wade Nibbe and Logen Gregoire; in the middle row are Eli Determan, Blake DeVries, Andrew Wieme, Tanner Drietz and Brooks Hess; and in back are Quinten Poindexter, Teigan Krog, Logan Miller, Caedmon Bressler, Rylen Coe and Nate Timm.

LB 5th & 6th Grade Boys BB Team 2018 001

