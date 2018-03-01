Bobcats win three in Elkton



The Lake Benton fifth grade boys basketball team secured three wins against Flandreau, DeSmet, and Elkton, South Dakota. They came up short with a close loss to Castlewood, South Dakota at the Elkton Elementary Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24. Pictured left to right in front are Teigan Krog, Riley Nordmeyer, Blake DeVries, Nate Timm, Tanner Drietz and Logan Miller; in back are Brooks Hess, Coach Mike DeVries, Logen Gregoire, Rylen Coe and Isaiah Olson.

