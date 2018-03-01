Celebrating school bus drivers
Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Feb. 28 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota. School districts across Minnesota will celebrate the second annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day by passing out student-made thank you cards and providing food and beverages to bus drivers.
The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation (MAPT) teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota as a way to encourage school leaders, parents, and students to celebrate the often overlooked profession.
Jordan Bennett of Tyler Bus Service says the drivers deserve a big tip of the cap for all they do.
For the full story and photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.