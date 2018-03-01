Celebrating school bus drivers

Governor Mark Day­ton has proclaimed Feb. 28 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Min­nesota. School districts across Minnesota will cel­ebrate the second annual School Bus Driver Appre­ciation Day by passing out student-made thank you cards and providing food and beverages to bus drivers.

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Associa­tion (MSBOA) and Minne­sota Association of Pupil Transportation (MAPT) teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appre­ciation Day in Minnesota as a way to encourage school leaders, parents, and students to celebrate the often overlooked pro­fession.

Jordan Bennett of Tyler Bus Service says the drivers deserve a big tip of the cap for all they do.

For the full story and photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.